Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., I went to the Tipton Community Theatre to see “9 to 5”. I was amazed and very entertained by this production.
What a fantastic job they did with frequent scenery, costume, and musical changes. The three female leads all had strong voices with remarkable range. The rest of the cast was certainly not lacking in talent. All this was supported by a live orchestra.
The outstanding production can still be seen next weekend on Nov. 15-16 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. I would highly recommend this for an adult evening out.
Sandra Grant, Kokomo
