The Declaration and Constitution, together, address mankind’s most basic political questions. Resting on a firm moral foundation, they articulate the first principles of political organization. Thus, they were meant to serve not simply the 18th century, but generations to come, which would face those same basic questions, whatever their particular circumstances, whatever their state of material progress. Because the principles the founders articulated transcend both time and technology, they will serve as we move through the 21st century, if only we understand them correctly and apply them well.
In the end, however, no Constitution can be self-enforcing. Government officials must respect their oaths to uphold the Constitution; and we the people must be vigilant in seeing that they do. The founders drafted an extraordinarily thoughtful plan of government, but it is up to us, to each generation, to preserve it and protect it for ourselves and for future generations.
Our papers and the media are daily with editorials of nothing more than opinions that are reported as news. They have attacked this president since he took office. Nothing he does satisfies them. They don’t know the difference between states’ rights, people’s rights and the federal government’s role. They have pressed and criticized the president to unhinge the people’s choice. Under the Constitution, they seek to change the very fabric of our Constitution in order to rob, cheat, and steal this country for their own idealism.
The life and death of this country hangs in your vote. Your voice is your vote. As Americans, it is our privilege and responsibility to vote and be the government of this country. Let’s take back our government. While Congress is out of town, the president and his staff are still working tirelessly to win the battle against this medical foe. This president has sacrificed for the salvation of this country. Let’s get behind him this November.
Butch Whitacre, Winamac
Commented
