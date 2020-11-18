This paper recently printed an editorial explaining Biden's challenge to bring the country together by having a platform the Republicans can accept.
As a Trump supporter the last four years, I watched as the left, aided by the leftist media, including this paper, spewed their hate and vitriol at the president and his supporters.
The Democrats used two years of time to investigate Russian collusion to no avail. They impeached Trump over a phone call to no avail. They called Trump's supporters terrible names, insulted our intelligence and questioned our love of country.
Speaking for myself, unlike those on the left four years ago, I will accept the results of the election. Unlike those, I will respect the Office of President. Unlike those, I will not protest, loot, riot or burn because my candidate lost.
I also will not accept the left's socialist agenda or surrender my weapons.
Your editorial stated, "Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States. And Donald Trump will have to live with it."
I too will have to live with it and I will, but I don't see how Biden is going to convince more than 70 million people to forgive and forget what the left has done.
Duane "Butch" Powell, Kempton
