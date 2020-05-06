Benjamin Franklin once said, "Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety." Today we see politicians across the country trampling on the rights of citizens under the guise of a “little temporary safety.” Businesses are being forced to close and churches are banned from gathering. Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood is allowed to continue taking innocent lives.
The liberty and livelihood of thousands of Hoosiers is being ripped away, and it’s time for patriots to stand up and say enough is enough. If we continue to allow unconstitutional bans on the rights of Americans to provide for their families, we are going to see an economic collapse beyond repair. Freedom is never more than a generation away from extinction, and we cannot allow our freedom to be stolen from this generation under a false sense of security.
We need a leader in Congress who will defend liberty, not destroy it. I stand with the small-business owners, religious leaders and hard-working Americans who are ready to get back to work. It’s time to open Indiana!
Micah Beckwith, Noblesville
