Ever hear of Helen Shapiro? A pop and jazz singer, she had a few hit pop songs in the early 1960s, mainly in England.
Born Sept. 28, 1946, in London's East End, she had a voice that was mature for her age. Doing some of her recording at EMI's Abbey Road studio in London, she was only 14 when she had her first hit, 'Don't Treat Me Like A Child". Other songs were 'Waiting On the Shores of Nowhere', 'You Don't Know', and my favorite, 'Only Once'.
At age 15 she was voted Britain's top female singer. She went on a "pop package" tour of England in February of 1963, headlining a bill with 11 acts, one of which was a new British group called The Beatles, who were billed fourth in the lineup.
By age 16 most of her big hits were behind her, and she became supplanted by other female singers like Lulu and Cilla Black. She was born again in 1987, and her shows became gospel performances mixed with her personal testimony about her new life. She said, "I found something - or someone - who changed my life."
For that, and for the career she has had, she felt blessed.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
