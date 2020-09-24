As Americans mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we remember her extraordinary life.

Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer in the legal profession, rising to become the second female to serve on the nation's highest court and earning a special place in our nation's history. Her commitment to public service will continue to inspire future generations of Americans.

I offer my deepest condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family during this difficult time.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana

