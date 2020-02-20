Admittedly, President Trump doesn't seem to have the most developed personality.
Some of the things he says, writes and does could use some polish. But it is not his personality we should be concerned with, it is his policies we should look to, one of which is that he stands with Israel, God's biblical chosen people and their well-being.
President Obama might have been more refined, a smooth talker and more pleasingly presentable. But his policies did not allow him to stand with Israel.
He side-stepped them in favor of sidling up to the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to the agreement he "negotiated" with that country. It would be better to have a less personable president who has policies that are more favorable to our country, than it would be to have a "nice" man without those policies.
There is precedent for this. God doesn't always choose the most agreeable or personable person to do what he wants done. He looks beyond the personality of a person to find someone who may not be so likable, but who possesses the ability and desire to do what needs to be done.
Results that benefit our country should be the first consideration, even if they come from a person who might not be so refined, polished, or likable.
If God is all right with this way of going forward, we should be also.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
