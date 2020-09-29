Moore's Pie Shop opened in 1946. It was operated by the Ken Moore family continually until the late '90s. Patty Moore Parrett continued to operate the shop, keeping it in the family until that time.
After a second ownership, Gregg Lucas bought the business in 2006. It was still a family business. Gregg's daughter, Jennifer Williams, managed the floor operation. His son, Kurt, operated the oven and his other son, Kent, cooked in ingredients for the pies. He also employed a brother from time to time, delivering pies to businesses within a 60-mile radius of Kokomo.
The same recipes were used for 74 years. The processes were never changed. Some equipment dates back to 1902.
During busy holiday times, he employed up to 10 additional people, including cousins. Fundraisers were a big part of his business, especially around Thanksgiving, some years supplying between 15,000 and 22,000 pies for schools, teams, colleges, sororities, clubs and anyone who wanted a successful fundraising opportunity.
He held a high standard for his pies. If a pie was deemed not pretty enough to sell and too good to throw away, he would donate hundreds of pies to the American Legion Women's Auxiliary. Gregg was a good ambassador for the community, donating pies and money to many good causes.
Pies were the main reason you'd stop in, but so many friendships would develop with Gregg and Jennifer, you might stop by just to say hello. But the aroma of fresh pies would make you leave with a pie or pies.
By the way, I'm Gregg's brother who used to deliver pies for him. Gregg is the best friend I've had in my life, and I have more respect for him than anyone I've ever known.
Roger Lucas, Rochester
