I do not think Republicans deserve to keep the office of Indiana Attorney General; they did not work to remove Curtis Hill from office following his 30-day law license suspension. What kinds of ethics exist when the person entrusted to enforce Indiana law gets his license suspended and gets to remain in office?
Secondly, I feel the Indiana Unclaimed Property Division for which the AG is responsible has not been properly managed by Republicans holding the office. Information on the Indiana Unclaimed Property Website (indianaunclaimed.gov), became less transparent during the second term of former Indiana Republican AG Greg Zoeller, and that has continued to be the case during Hill’s term. In 2012 a website search showed exact property values; shortly thereafter, the value designation became either “over $100” or the actual amount if less than that, at least until one started the claim process.
Indiana cannot seem to “find” property owners if an address is a “little off” or the owners have moved. Try searches for terms like school, hospital, university, chamber of commerce, veterans, church, city of, department, or the name of a business; you will probably know where some of them are! What I feel is embarrassing is that there are listings for state agencies such as the Indiana Department of Revenue, Indiana Secretary of State, Indiana State Auditor, and, yes, even a couple for the Indiana Attorney General and for Homeland Security. I think we are in real trouble if the Indiana AG cannot find these agencies.
Many folks became “separated from” property when moving or when the rural route, box number address system changed. Many rightful heirs could be identified (using obituaries and white pages) and then notified they are eligible to retrieve claims.
Another issue is the ridiculous number of small-figure amounts (like 50 cents) entered in July 2019 due to the BMV class action lawsuit settlement originating from driver’s license overcharges. Most of these will probably remain unclaimed for the 25-year period prescribed by statute; claiming one would require getting a form notarized and buying a stamp to mail in the claim.
I am not criticizing the workers in the division itself. My concern is that the Indiana AG, the overseer and supposedly top advocate for Hoosier consumers, has not discharged oversight in a competent manner. I urge you to vote for Jonathan Weinzapfel for Indiana Attorney General.
Sally Evans, Greenwood
