The mayoral debate a few weeks ago got me thinking. I even rewatched part of it on Facebook.
Throughout this race, I have been getting most of my "news" about the candidates online. And I believed what I was reading. There are a lot of people out there saying that Abbie Smith will be just another four years of Greg Goodnight. I'm sorry to say I believed that particular piece of gossip and speculation.
Then I paid attention to the debate and realized I was wrong.
During the debate, it was Tyler Moore complimenting Greg Goodnight and the actions of his administration. It was Tyler Moore saying publicly, on stage, he wouldn't change what Goodnight has done.
I didn't do a time check on this, but it seems to me that Moore spent more time during the debate agreeing with Abbie Smith and Greg Goodnight than proposing ideas of his own.
Seriously, go back and rewatch the debate for yourself. Just for fun, count the number of times Moore agrees what Abbie says and/or what Goodnight has done.
Jama Escalante, Kokomo
