It sure looked like Eric Holcomb was jet-setting off to meet his big-money political donors in a cowardly effort to evade public educators. Holcomb could have canceled and listened firsthand to the teachers he appeared to be fleeing. There is no shortage of flights to Florida, I am certain the governor could have arranged alternative travel.
The governor has struggled to find a lane on teacher pay. In recent days, he has said he “shared” teachers’ concerns over the slowest-growing teacher salaries in the nation and was in search of a “long term solution, not a short term bump." It was a confusing message, considering Holcomb’s re-election campaign had, three tweets prior, celebrated raises for Indianapolis Public Schools teachers. Those raises were, of course, largely the result of a quarter billion dollar local referendum.
Mixed messages and more study committees won’t help educators pay the bills or put food on the table. Too many are already working two or three jobs just to get by. Holcomb had a golden opportunity Tuesday to lay out a path forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.