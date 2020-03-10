It seems to me that once in a while, a story surfaces about adults and children being smuggled into the U.S. to illegally work for one reason or another, depending on what that employer needs to maintain business.
An illegal boy was hired to work for two businesses, which I believe should be prosecuted for hiring illegals.
There is a Social Security number verification service that was created to verify a person's identity before hiring. This is routinely ignored by the people who do the firing, and obviously the justice system.
Fine the businesses that hire them. Again, our government doesn't want a change or it would change.
Col. Bill Smyser, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.