I have known Greg Jones for 35 years. I meet him when we were young children and our fathers served together in the military. We became fast friends and were inseparable when our fathers were stationed together. So if anyone is qualified to tell you who he is, it is I.
Greg stood up for me when others would not and has given me exceptional advice due to his ability to listen first and act decisively. He is a loyal and dedicated man who has been married to Connie for 18 years. As the only candidate who has children, he has a vested interest in our children’s education and is a strong supporter of Kokomo’s fine educators.
His career in the Air Force is a reflection of his honor and discipline. Along with his position as a non-commissioned officer who honed his strong leadership skills. He has trained and led hundreds of airmen and non-commissioned officers, and has been responsible for millions of dollars of equipment at one time.
His years in law enforcement give him a unique perspective on justice that others cannot see, seeing both the best and worst of humanity. His time in the medical community working with the elderly has shown his great caring and sympathy for those who need our care the most. He also is a supporter of the unions, as he has been a union member and his grandfather was chairman of the steelworkers union.
So the question remains, “Should you vote for Greg Jones?”
If you want a man who has spent his entire life as a servant of the people, a dedicated father and husband, a wise adviser and a loyal friend, then the answer is yes! Please vote for this exceptional man on Nov. 5.
Jimmy Gibb, New Castle
