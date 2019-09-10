Peeved and disappointed are words to describe my feelings after attempting to attend the air show on Saturday. Either the attendance far exceeded expectations or the planning failed to take into account the numerous closed roads.
The closest I got was an estimated 2 miles from the gate, where I sat motionless for 30 minutes before making a U-turn to go home. Meanwhile public servants were sending hundreds more cars towards the same fate.
I have been to many air shows in my life, including the one attended by 400,000 people in Chicago. Perhaps the intervening years between shows at Grissom has failed to take into account the growth of Indianapolis and surrounding communities.
Clearly Miami County is not up to the task of working with its government neighbors to pull off an event of this scale.
Michael Brady, Indianapolis
