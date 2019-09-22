Hats off to everyone at the Grissom Air Reserve Base and of the 434th Air Refueling Wing for the wonderful job they did in putting on the Grissom Air & Space Expo.
I have been to 10 air shows around the country and believe this one at Grissom was the best one I have ever seen. Not only were all of the performances and exhibitions excellent, but all of the volunteers and military personnel made everyone and especially children feel extremely welcome.
I can’t imagine how the Expo could have been better. I know the show inspired some of the youth to think of service and aeronautics as a career choice and inspired all to be proud of our great nation and the women and men who serve us. Thanks!
Matt McKillip, Kokomo
