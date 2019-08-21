What has happened to the independent FBI of yore, which could make even presidents quake at the thought of becoming the target of one of its investigations?
Has it become so neutered by an executive branch with an institution-bashing occupant of the White House that it's lost its independence?
Let's go back to the truthful investigations, inconvenient or not, regardless of whom or what is exposed before a case is closed.
Col. Bill Smyser, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.