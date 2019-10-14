As voters, we all have an opportunity to intentionally affect the next four years in Kokomo. By casting our given right to vote, we have a voice in how the next four years will play out.
Donnie Haworth and his family have been an important part of our community and family life for the past 60 or so years. My wife and I, as well as our children, have grown up together with the Haworth family and their business in this community.
Donnie’s father, Dan, was a very good friend of mine, and a very strong community leader for many years. Our family continues to enjoy lifetime friendships.
Donnie Haworth is a candidate for the 4th District seat on the Kokomo city council, and has the heart, compassion and business intelligence to effectively run the city of Kokomo. We know Donnie as a man of integrity, loyalty and honesty. He has always put the citizens of Kokomo first and foremost. He and his family’s service to our community over the past 60-plus years is second to none.
As you prepare to vote at the polls, please examine the overall character, service and positive accomplishments of all the candidates.
Vote for Donnie Haworth!
Chuck and Becky McCoskey, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.