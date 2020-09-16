If I lived under ancient Roman occupation, I would try to be the best I could be. Even though the Romans were cruel and oppressive, I would try to obey the laws. I would pay my taxes, and I would carry the Roman soldier's load for a mile. If my country were occupied by Rome, I would still try to do my best, because that is who I am.
Who are you? Do you really want to change the Romans, or do you just want to vent your anger? What you do is who you are. You could demonstrate, shout, get destructive or violent, or you could follow the example we have in the Bible. If you really want to change things for the better, then be better. Better is helping everyone, even the oppressor.
Would you be like Jesus if you lived under the cruel Roman government? Would you heal the centurion's servant? Would you, like Peter, enter the home of Cornelius, another Roman centurion to preach to him? And what did Peter preach? Did he ask for lower taxes or for relief from the strict Roman control? No, instead he told about the life of Jesus.
Today, in our divided country, why are we so selfish, arrogant, and stupid to not see that it is only good which can overcome evil. Yes, there is evil, but evil does not stop evil; it only enlarges it. Hatred, anger, getting even, or getting violent is evil. We need to listen more, rather than "send a message."
One-way messages do not fix issues; otherwise, social media would have fixed the entire world! Can you discuss differences without getting mad, without calling names, without getting ugly? Even if the other person does? Can you discuss differences respectfully and with civility? Maybe you think this won't bring changes, but history has proven otherwise. William Wilberforce and Martin Luther King Jr. would agree about being civil and respectful, and they both brought about enormous change for the better.
Doing good for others is the way toward progress. Talking, sharing, negotiating, and seeing "the other side" will bring people closer together. It won't heal all wounds, but it will prevent a lot of future wounds. Do good to others, as you would have them do to you.
James L. Davis, Kokomo
