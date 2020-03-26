Due to the new county ordinance, the Rhum Academy of Music will be closed temporarily for in-person instruction but are looking to continue lessons virtually.
Many of our teachers are currently finding ways to continue lessons using video-chat apps such as Facetime, Google Duo, and Zoom. If you would like to try virtual lessons please reach out to your teacher or the academy if your instructor does not contact you within the next week.
If you do not think your instructor has your phone number but you would like them to contact you about lessons, please call the academy at 765-236-0567 or email sami@rhummusic.com and leave a message. I will be in the office every day to check email, voicemail, etc. and will get back with you ASAP. Once we are allowed to reopen, we will plan to add Saturday hours to help with scheduling make-up lessons for students who are unable to continue lessons virtually throughout the next couple weeks.
If you would like to purchase musical instruments or equipment, please email sami@rhummusic.com to plan a time to meet at the academy one-on-one to access the retail space. We will be following social distancing guidelines during any in-person meetings, limiting the number of people in the building to no more than 10 and maintaining 6-feet distances. We will also be sanitizing everything between visits.
If you would like to help us through these difficult times, we are accepting mail-in and over-the-phone payments for lessons as usual to pay for virtual lessons, future lessons, or to make donations to help us continue to keep our bills and teachers paid as we inevitably will lose some income during this time. Please call and leave a message for me if you would like to make a payment over the phone at any time. I will call you back as soon as I am able. You may also reach me via email at sami@rhummusic.com
We will be keeping our Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube accounts updated during this time with new information, practice resources, and musical entertainment content. Stay healthy and stay optimistic. This is a difficult time financially, socially, and physically as we distance ourselves for the greater good of the community, and it is hard to know what the right choices are, but we would rather overreact than under-react if it means keeping our community safe. If you would like to submit a video of yourself or your student performing a song they are working on for our Youtube page, please send it to samisoutarmusic@gmail.com. We would love to keep our community of musicians active even if it is only through virtual communication and sharing!
Thank you for your continued support of everything we do here at Rhum Academy.
Sami Soutar, Rhum Academy
