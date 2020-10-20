I keep seeing people saying that 99.99% or 99.7% or some similar fraction of people in their 20s who get infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 survive, so we shouldn't wear masks or limit the number of people at events, and we should vote for Donald Trump.
But those numbers (reasonable estimates) predict that if we let COVID-19 spread to all 471,000 people in Indiana aged 20 to 24, we expect 47 to 141 of them to die. Just of 20-24 year olds.
Put another way, if we let COVID-19 spread to all the students at IU, we’d expect 5 to 15 of them to die, without even taking into account the risk to the more vulnerable parts of the population.
Don't vote for Trump and other people who think all those deaths are OK.
Sam Martland, Terre Haute
