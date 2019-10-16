Years ago, when Foster Park flooded, it was said to be a swamp land. This has been documented by Kokomo historian, Carl Leiter.
Carter Street, home of the Kokomo Jackrabbits, flooded every time it rained.
Now Foster Park is a clean and safe space for our community to gather. I suggest that the same efforts that restored Foster Park be put toward Highland Park, which has always been such a source of civic pride.
Many of our families and folks from out of town visit Highland Park for its history and beauty, and they deserve better! The water cannot flow properly due to the debris and vegetation and overflows, strangling our beautiful trees and rotting the roots. Workers dump chemicals in the water, killing thousands of fish. Picnic tables need to be replaced; stairs are crumbling, and some of the bridges need to be refurbished. The trails that children love so well need a makeover.
If it weren't for Solidarity Credit Union and the good people of Kokomo who give donations, we may not have had the funds to replace the playground equipment.
Let's get Highland Park fixed and maintain it for future generations!
Jan Seitz, Kokomo
