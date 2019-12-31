As businesses make plans for the new year ahead, they should resolve to hire one employee who is blind or visually impaired or partner with a company who employs workers with disabilities.
While central Indiana’s overall unemployment rate rests well below 4%, our state’s unemployment rate for people who are blind and visually impaired is a staggering 62%. Nationally, that figure jumps to 70% unemployment for people experiencing vision loss.
Companies struggling to find skilled, qualified workers in today’s competitive hiring market should not overlook nontraditional labor. Leveraging this skilled and competitive workforce can provide businesses with competitive solutions that also help workers with disabilities achieve financial independence.
As the leader of Bosma Enterprises, I often say that while we are a not-for-profit creating opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired, our business enterprise side of the house is not a charity.
Rather, we are a business with a mission.
Through various lines of business, Bosma Enterprises provides competitive, scalable solutions that deliver high-performance results to business partners across a wide spectrum of industries. As Indiana’s largest employer of workers with vision loss, more than half of our 200 employees are blind or visually impaired.
The funds from our lines of business are used to fill the nearly $1.5 million funding gap in our programs and reinvested to expand business opportunities and create new jobs.
Our successes demonstrate the vast capability of workers with vision loss. These are people who deliver competitive results for business partners locally and across the nation.
We operate several lines of business, offering contract packaging, warehousing, logistics, product assembly and other scalable supply chain solutions to both government and commercial markets. We develop and distribute health and safety products as well.
At our two facilities consisting of 130,000 square feet of combined warehouse space, we process more than 1,000 orders each month – with an accuracy rate of more than 99%. We pick, pack and ship to more than 700 locations worldwide with a turnaround time of two days or less.
Each year, we package nearly half a billion exam and surgical gloves for the Department of Veterans Affairs. Medline, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical products, counts on us to package and assemble 6,500 medical kits annually for students in the medical field.
Our employees assist PPG Industries, another corporate partner, and its Indianapolis aerospace application support center (ASC) with assembly work. They use PPG-designed guides and tools to assemble and bag small parts that are used to mix aerospace sealants.
Companies that emphasize social responsibility might also gain an edge when it comes to attracting top talent.
In a survey by The Work Institute, 79% of millennial workers said they seek out employers who care about how they impact and contribute to society. In the same survey, a majority said they would turn down a job offer if the employer didn’t have a strong corporate social responsibility program.
Meanwhile a 2018 Deloitte study predicted a skills shortage in the U.S. manufacturing industry that could mean as many as 2.4 million jobs will need to be filled between now and 2028. Bosma Enterprises and the many organizations like us demonstrate that a nontraditional workforce, made up of members of the disabled community, is more than able to meet that challenge.
Jeffrey Mittman, New Palestine
