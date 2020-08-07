History keeps me awake
Current unrest in the U.S. looks much like a historic national revolution. Beginning with real social ills, and with goals of true improvement, local organizations are formed, and fine words are pronounced. Eventually, everyone agrees that the situation is dire, indeed. However, the people who take leadership are those who want the power. They often have existing organizations and old agendas that get incorporated into the new cause. Sound familiar?
Robespierre got the French Revolution going in about 1789, but lost control. Legal protections were removed, and the Committee of Public Safety arrested hundreds of opponents, beginning the Reign of Terror. Robespierre did not survive, and almost 20,000 went to the guillotine. The unrest lasted over 10 years and was ended by the dictatorship of Napoleon.
Similarly, in Russia, Alexander Kerensky helped lead a revolution to overthrow the czar. His February Revolution, in 1917, was overtaken in October by the well-organized thugs of Lenin’s Bolsheviks. After four years of war, Joseph Stalin settled old scores, and over 20 million Russian citizens were executed for crimes against the state.
Most of us are more familiar with the Nazi rise to power in Germany in the 1930s. Again, real social ills were seen, fine words were pronounced, and then the well-organized, power-hungry Nazis took over. WWII cost 15 million battle deaths and 38 million civilian deaths.
How do we compare the present U.S. situation to these? We see real social ills driving movements, and leaders have organizations who will respond if called upon. Each organization has its different purpose, but they agree regarding the sin of racism. They peaceably demonstrate for the common cause, but at night, long-existing agendas are expressed in violence, and the strongest leaders take charge.
Look at the leaders and their histories. Several are old Marxists. They line up allies and shut off dissenting opinion. Resist and cancel are charges that cannot be answered with reason. If the pressure toward revolution moves into widespread violence, the strongest leader, the most violent, will take control.
If this really is a revolution, our police may be replaced by a Committee of Public Safety. In Russia it is called the Secret Police or KGB, and in Nazi Germany it was called the SS! This keeps me awake at night.
James L. Davis, Kokomo
