This has undoubtedly been a year of uncertainty, not only for Hoosiers, but for people around the world. But through it all, one thing has remained certain – Gov. Eric Holcomb’s leadership.
Before the pandemic, Indiana was setting records. We were attracting record job commitments with record wages. We were making record road investments and record education investments – all while maintaining low taxes, a balanced budget and a AAA credit rating.
And through COVID-19, Gov. Holcomb has continued to lead Indiana through a steady comeback. Businesses and schools are open, and thankfully unemployment has quickly dropped below the national average. We’re consistently getting new job commitments for our future, all while we’re seeing the virus’ positivity and spread rates drop. Gov. Holcomb’s leadership has been steady, consistent and sincere. It has been an absolute honor to work with him through this pandemic.
No matter the issue, Gov. Holcomb is dedicated to working with the entire team – including local leaders here in Howard County. In my opinion, Gov. Holcomb is the only option for Hoosiers this election. He truly is a kind and genuine person. He has made promises, kept his promises, and continues to put Hoosiers first every day. Join me in voting for Gov. Holcomb on Nov. 3.
Paul Wyman, Kokomo
