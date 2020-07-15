Is there anyone out there who really believes that pro-life judges, pro-life politicians and the pro-life establishment at large is really working to end human abortion, when they are committed to blocking any legislation that would abolish human abortion and criminalize the mother? Anyone?
Hold these people accountable, insist they treat it like any other murder before you will support them or their immoral legislation. Abolish human abortion, provide equal justice for all innocent life, no exceptions!
Michael J. Amatuzzo, Kokomo
