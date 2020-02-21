With regard to human abortion, how did we ever get here? We are slaughtering 3,000 innocent and vulnerable babies in their mother's womb every day for the last 47 years!
We the people do not need to bow down and abey our governing authorities, we need to defy them. That's right. In fact, we need to demand they submit and obey the governing authorities already in place in this nation, God, and the legal documents provided by our forefathers, the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence that support God's moral laws.
We have been taken hostage by tyrant courts and politicians that continue to play politics with innocent life. We have a pro-life establishment that has tried and failed to play by their rules and wasted 47 years doing so. We don't need multiple compromised, iniquitous laws, we only need one: to abolish abortion and put an end to this holocaust.
If they have the votes to pass all those bills, they have the votes to pass the one to end it. Instead, it is pro-life politicians and establishment that keep blocking any bill that comes before them that would abolish it. Hold them accountable, America!
Michael Amatuzzo, Kokomo
