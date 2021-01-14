We had a violent insurrection Jan. 6 at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Five people died. Many were injured. There was looting. There was vandalism. People erected a gallows and noose!
There were calls to kill Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, because he decided to uphold his oath and certify the Electoral College votes.
I have many questions: Who organized it? Who paid for it? Why were the Capitol police understaffed?
Why was it hours before law enforcement reinforcements arrived? There will be investigations and the truth will emerge.
People who perpetuated the Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was rigged or corrupt, and continually fed the Big Lie to their supporters are: Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, Rep. Mo Brooks, Sen. Josh Hawley, Sen. Ted Cruz, and many more. These people are traitors to the U.S. Constitution.
We have a few of those traitors here in Indiana: Reps. Jim Banks, Jim Baird, Jackie Walorski, Trey Hollingsworth, and Sen. Mike Braun. These people must resign. NOW. They have spit on the oath they took when they were sworn in. They are cowards, bowing to the coward-in-chief, Donald Trump.
Now those very same Republicans are calling for “unity” and “peace.” There will be neither unity nor peace until those responsible are held accountable to the American people.
Resign, cowards.
Finn Whitlock, Kokomo
