Across Indiana, the coronavirus hurt our economy, our health, and our morale. Mass shutdowns were the only way medical professionals, myself included, knew we could take control over the spread of this unknown virus to protect our hospital systems. But thankfully, due to the sacrifices Hoosiers have made over the last several months, the curve has been successfully flattened.
Indiana recently moved into Phase 4 of its reopening, with almost all leisure activities, essential, and non-essential businesses back open.
One great stride Indiana recently made is allowing visitation rights for family members in hospitals and those living in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Being away from loved ones has been hard for everyone. Outdoor nursing home and hospital visits will help heal invisible mental wounds.
Hoosiers have done their part to slow the spread of the virus, and now it’s time to return to our pre-pandemic lives.
Debbie Nickels Heck, M.D., Muncie
Muncie, IN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.