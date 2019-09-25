Dwight D. Eisenhower was the oldest president-elect at age 62 since James Buchanan in 1856.
Ike did have numerous health problems. Seven heart attacks and gallbladder surgery, plus a mild stroke it was thought.
Considering our current president is 73 years old, and several of the prospective contenders for his job are in their 70s (and not even president yet!) gives me pause. Are they too old?
Ronald Reagan was one of the oldest, 69 when inaugurated the first time, and we all know how mentally challenged he became before his two terms were completed, due to Alzheimer's. At 69 years, 349 days of age at the time of his first inauguration, Reagan was the oldest person to have been elected to a first term, just days under 70, until Donald Trump.
Nancy Pelosi and Elizabeth Warren seem vigorous and able to me, as do Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. But eight years, if one would win a second term, in such a stressful job can be wearing.
Bernie Sanders is 78 years young. Joe Biden is 76. Elizabeth Warren is 70. Nancy Pelosi is 79 and looking fit as a fiddle, but also saying she's retiring at the end of her present term as speaker of the House. I like Warren. I'd vote for her right now.
But how old is too old to run for president?
Joanne Ratcliff, Delphi
