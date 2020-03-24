As I was talking to a friend recently, she stated that she did not know Howard County was under an orange alert.
"What does that mean?" she said.
So (being an informed reader of the Kokomo Tribune), I told her.
"What? You mean I can't go outside?"
So I gave her further instructions on what it meant.
This little story only goes to prove that those who are only relying on social media and TV news are ill-informed of what is going on in their county and city. I know I am talking to the choir here, because you all are reading/subscribing to the Tribune.
It should be a lesson that in order to obtain good, accurate local news coverage. you gotta pay for it. You get what you pay for, and I am glad I support our local paper
Joyce Cylkowski, Kokomo
