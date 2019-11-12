I’m finally able to take more than just a moment or two to process the incredible events that transpired [last] week! Wow! Words cannot adequately describe the honor and appreciation I felt [last] week from the incredible show of support at the polls and the historic results that day produced!
Thank you so much, Kokomo, for electing me to serve as your next mayor. I am truly honored to be entrusted with this important position and promise that I will work hard on your behalf to improve our lives here in Kokomo.
I want to offer special thanks to all of the amazing volunteers, donors and supporters who helped me run a fair and honest campaign. We did this together, and it’s impossible to express how much I've appreciated your positive energy from day one! I’d also like to thank my wife Ann and our five children for enduring the rigors of a hard-fought campaign with grace, humility and a whole lot of encouragement. I too applaud and congratulate my fellow Republican candidates and local GOP leadership for their positive and successful campaigns, and I look forward to great days ahead with them! And as with all things in my life, I must give thanks to God for providing me with guidance and the blessings that made all of this possible.
Over the next few days, weeks and months, you’ll see announcements regarding my transition team and my plans for my first days in office. Please always remember that I am here to listen to you. I need your input, so that we can make the best decisions for our future. I will be mayor for all of Kokomo, and I’m ready to prove that every day.
Again, thank you so much, Kokomo!
Tyler Moore, Kokomo mayor-elect
