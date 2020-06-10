By failing to provide testing, treatment and economic assistance to millions of immigrants, Congress is undermining the safety of the entire U.S. population.
To date, Congress has passed four COVID-19 relief packages — all of which fail to protect the tens of millions of immigrants living in America. Without health insurance or a Social Security number, immigrants cannot access COVID-19 treatment or economic relief, the bare minimum of care we expect from our government during a public health crisis. As the majority of our essential workforce, immigrants are on the front lines without protection. It’s time we afford them the same basic protections we extend to citizens — for their sake and our own.
Congress’ most extensive federal aid package to date, the $2 trillion CARES Act, neglects to cover millions of taxpaying immigrants. The act provides one-time cash payments to those who filed taxes in 2018 or 2019 and make less than $75,000. Without a Social Security number, many immigrants file taxes with an Individual Tax Identification Number (ITN), which is ineligible under the CARES Act. If even one member of a family files using an ITN, the whole family is ineligible for aid.
Medical aid has similarly dangerous gaps. Two acts passed in March and April cover COVID-19 testing under Medicaid. But not all immigrants are eligible for Medicaid; to receive coverage, they must fit stringent criteria, including holding lawful permanent resident status for more than five years. As a result, 3.7 million uninsured noncitizens will not have coverage for COVID-19 testing and treatment. How, exactly, do we plan to recover the health of our country when a huge sector of our essential workforce remains at risk?
19.8 million immigrants — roughly 69% of employed U.S. immigrants — work essential jobs. They’re responsible for every service and product we depend on, from food to pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, nursing homes and health care services.
Undocumented immigrants in Indiana paid $92.2 million in state and local taxes in 2017. If they can’t depend on that money to afford them adequate testing, treatment and economic assistance in the midst of a pandemic, something is seriously wrong.
Through messages and calls to our senators, we need to demand that Congress make COVID-19 testing and treatment available under emergency Medicaid, and that they provide cash assistance to everyone who files taxes. If we don’t act now, we’ll all suffer the consequences.
Margaret Schnabel, Women4Change, Indianapolis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.