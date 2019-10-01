I was so happy to see two letters in Friday's paper that restored my faith in humanity.
After reading John Krull's usual tirade against President Trump, "A whistleblower in the intelligence community has said President Trump made alarming promises to Zelensky." That's not true -- no quid pro quo was mentioned.
And "The president's preoccupation with the wall makes almost no sense." We know citizens in Texas and Arizona are begging for more wall to be built. They're not safe on their own farms and ranches. Either have to leave a child alone, locked in the house, or take him with them out to a dark barn to do chores, neither of which they want to do. Always carry their rifle. Is that any way to live?
But then to read the letters from Mike Moran and Curtis Hill, those are voices of reason. The Democrats have wanted to void the 2016 election since before President Trump even took office. They have no platform other than spending trillions on The Green New Deal and free health care for illegal aliens, Medicare for All (can you imagine if the government were in charge of health care? What a fiasco), free college, reparations, $1,000/month for each of us, whether we want to work or not.
Oh, I forgot, higher taxes. The host of a late-night talk show could not get Elizabeth Warren to admit that she would be raising taxes for the middle class. Of course she would. The Democrats have no good policies to campaign on so they absolutely have to do something to get rid of President Trump before the election or they know they'll lose. Like Mike said, Congressman Al Green said "If we don't impeach, Trump will get elected."
Just heard tonight that to file a whistleblower complaint previously, it was necessary to have firsthand knowledge. Isn't it strange that just a little while ago, that line was deleted? Gee, I wonder who might have changed the rules??
Let's face it, this Congress is never going to work "across the aisle" and get anything done. All they want to do is oppose a legitimately elected president. He has done so many things for the good of this country all by himself, but there's a limit to what he can do alone. And all this talk of impeachment may stall his efforts to make a good trade deal with China, and that's hurting all of us. Keep all this in mind when you go to the polls in 2020.
Pat Duchane, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.