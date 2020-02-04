In a letter published Jan. 31, the writer is much like Adam Schiff. She and Rep. Schiff prefer to state many half-truths, but mostly totally untrue statements.
Many times, I'm sure, we have heard the Democrats say, "This is a nation of laws!" And, I'm sure, we all agree. She states, "Hardworking people are still being rounded up by ICE."
If someone is detained by ICE it's because they are in this country ILLEGALLY. They are breaking the law!
She mentions the fact that many people cannot afford their medications. There is a bill in the House of Representatives to lower prescription drug costs, but action on the bill has been held up for several months because of the Democrats' impeachment madness.
She goes on to say, "We are battling against a president who never even won the popular vote." Perhaps she should get a copy of the Constitution and read the part about the Electoral College and how it determines the outcome of the presidential election.
I'm sure that if President Trump is acquitted, the Kokomo Tribune will cover it in the same fashion it did when he was indicted. A picture on the front page, above the fold, of the Senate with the vote total and in large letters, "ACQUITTED!" And also a photo on the back page of the front section stating, "NOT GUILTY!"
Mike Ward, Kokomo
