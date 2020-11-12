Once again Indiana’s elected senators, Mike Braun and Todd Young, are showing us what cowards they are by not congratulating Joe Biden on his popular vote and Electoral College win. Joe Biden is indeed the president-elect.
Republicans like Braun and Young are so afraid of the temper tantrums thrown by Trump that they happily shred their morals and ethics to appease him.
There was no election fraud. Trump lost. Biden won. Time to put on your big boy pants and congratulate an incoming administration.
Indiana deserves better than Braun and Young.
Finn K. Whitlock, Kokomo
