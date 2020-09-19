Are you really tolerant, or are you only tolerant of those with whom you agree? Are you tolerant of people in the other political party? Of religious people? Of non-religious people?
We are told that our nation is facing a crisis of divisiveness; isn’t this really saying that our people are becoming more intolerant? I recently heard that the definition of tolerance is the complete non-acceptance of intolerance.
Fundamentally we each have issues about which we cannot personally compromise. If we have any belief system at all, we cannot contradict these fundamental beliefs. Truths we have within us motivate us and give our lives meaning. Beyond our personal beliefs, there are also things that our Constitution says are, “self-evident.” Nationally, this should be a starting place.
Most of us get along with friends of different races, faiths and political parties on a daily basis. Those differences do not prevent us from working with them, enjoying their company, or from respecting their positions. We work together on common goals unless our differences become intolerable to us.
Intolerable issues happen when some try to force their belief system on others. I do not speak of discussion, but of force. Belief systems may be challenged and changed through discussion, but forcing a belief system on others is intolerance.
Our nation will be hopelessly divided unless we listen to those with whom we differ. We must be tolerant of belief systems, regardless of how strongly we disagree. We must not try to force our beliefs on others. Rather, we may agree to disagree, and continue to work together.
Even word definitions are being changed to force a change in belief systems. Is this tolerance? Redefinition of the word “marriage” is advocated by those who would change my belief system. This is an attempt to force compliance with a belief system I do not hold.
I do not plan to desert my Christian faith, but I do not force it on anyone. As C.S. Lewis said, “Love that is forced is not love." Force begets intransigence. Intolerance is answered with intolerance!
One U.S. president said, “Our Constitution guarantees us freedom of religion, not freedom from religion.” Please, if you want to call me names, just call me a "Christian.”
Jim Davis, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.