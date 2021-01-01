Dear Howard County:
It has been a privilege to serve as your Juvenile Court judge for these past 15 years. I have always described my job as the director of a gifted and talented program for disadvantaged youth in Howard County.
In truth, my service is a reminder that the best investment of the community’s resources is in the community’s youth, even at the expense of adult services, a bigger jail, or expanded work release.
“It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” This includes not only investing in youth treatment, education and extracurricular programming, but also recognizing and supporting the individuals who work tirelessly to improve the circumstances, opportunities and expectations of the families and children we serve.
All of you share in the success stories we’ve seen during my time on the bench. While my journey continues elsewhere, it’s gratifying to leave the court on my own terms and in better shape than how I found it.
I remain very truly yours.
Erik J. May, Bloomington
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.