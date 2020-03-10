Our legislators MUST tackle the issues surrounding funding and teacher pay for traditional public schools in Indiana, and it must happen soon! Our teachers, our schools and our communities deserve more from our legislators.
ALL of our students deserve the chance to learn and succeed in classes with licensed teachers teaching in their subject area and in classrooms that are not overcrowded. Traditional public schools have been taking significant funding hits since December of 2009 and these hits ARE having an impact on student learning, teacher pay and the desire for college students to pursue teaching as a career!
There IS a teacher shortage in Indiana, which is yet another consequence of legislative actions taken over the last 10-12 years. The Red for Ed movement is about fighting for fair pay for teachers so they can do what they do best - provide a quality education for our students! Low teacher pay is a very real problem, and it’s causing experienced teachers to leave Indiana.
Indiana teacher pay growth is LAST in our country; why do we need a pay commission to determine this? Respect for educators starts with a livable, professional wage. Legislators must realize that investing in teachers NOW is an investment in Indiana’s future!
Kim Patterson, Kokomo
