I would like to say I was surprised when I saw the latest from the Statehouse, but again, more politicians acting in their own best interest.
Let's take Sen. Jim Buck for example, introducing Senate Bill 75. This bill would eliminate U.S. Primary Elections, giving complete power to the party to choose their candidate, and leaving zero power in the hands of the voting public.
My question for Sen. Buck is why? Why would a politician who has been in the same seat since 2008 want to keep the voting public from voting in a primary? According to to Indiana Public Media, Buck is worried about how money has influenced elections. That is truly rich, Sen. Buck.
Is Sen. Jim Buck truly afraid of money influencing politics? Or is this charter member of the "good ole boys club" starting to worry that his constituents are getting sick of him and his cronies ignoring our teachers, our children and our weakest citizens?
I will be reaching out to Jim Buck personally and I hope you will too.
Annette Ruterbories, Kokomo
