America from the beginning was blessed like no other nation in world history. The land was fertile, the people were hardworking and the leaders were ambitious and inspiring. Then you have the bold ingenuity and a willingness to take a chance. Being a melting pot, the majority of Americans spoke one language, immigrants blended in to their new country by learning the language. Americans loved and took pride in their county.
So what do we see today?
America is on fire.
Major U.S. cities have had civil unrest and even rioting and looting in their streets nightly. There are dozens of cities across the country calling to defund the police, some go as far as wanting to disband their police departments altogether. The hateful partisan presidential election has hit an all-time low for name-calling and blaming their rival for all the problems. Politicians lie, the news media lies on a daily basis. Do Americans trust anyone for the truth?
With all that said, is America at the beginning of the end? I don’t think so. America was at the beginning of the end when we took God out of our schools 50 years ago. America was at the beginning of the end when in 1973 we devalued human life with the decision of Roe vs. Wade. I believe the real question should be, is America at its end?
Michael Hart, Kokomo
