‘It’s time to get uncomfortable’
As chairwoman of the Howard County Democratic Party and a minority citizen of this country, it is past time that we impact change. The most tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery are just a few of the injustices our country has faced at the hands of law enforcement.
I, too, join millions of Americans being outraged and full of emotions. Enough is enough. I am raising a black son, so how do I help him navigate this world where he is feared because of his beautiful chocolate skin?
For me, I pause and do not react with raw emotion, but instead process and take steps to make a difference. I along with so many others are feeling optimistic that our voices about inequality, injustice and systematic racism will be heard and addressed.
We as a party have a duty to impact change. The Democratic Party is supposed to stand for the people. We have to galvanize and make an impactful move. This is a time to listen to our youth. This is the time we need to hold our elected officials accountable for their actions and policies. These actions have lasting influence our community. This is a time to focus on issues concerning injustice, police brutality, criminal justice reform, economic injustice, LGBTQIA+ and human rights, access to health care, access to quality education, and voting rights and suppression. It is the time to say something. If you stand by and say nothing, then how can you make a difference?
I hope that each of you will support and lend your voice to help plan courses of action that will bring about lasting, transformative change not only for Howard County and the state, but the entire world. It’s time to get uncomfortable, but knowing that it will be worth it for the greater good of us and our future.
Sam Cooke wrote a song called, “A Change is Going to Come.” I can guarantee you it is coming. What will you say was your part in this historical movement?
Please take action today!
Register to vote.
Vote in November!
Support local groups such as: No Space for Hate: Kokomo, Shut Up & Live, and Black Lives Matter-765
Run for political office!
May you continue to protest in love.
Dara Johnson, chairwoman, Howard County Democratic Party
