Our number one goal at Ivy Tech Kokomo is to provide rapid support to ensure our students’ continued educational success. This includes equipping our faculty, staff, students and programs with the tools and resources needed to reach this goal.
How you can help
Many of you have asked about how to help our students through this crisis. Making a gift to the Ivy Tech COVID-19 Relief Fund offers timely, financial flexibility to assist our local campuses in meeting unforeseen challenges head-on in the coming days and ensure academic success for our students.
Thanks to the incredibly generous support of Marianne Glick and Mike Woods from Indianapolis, all gifts to the Kokomo Service Area will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $15,000 until April 30. A gift of $10 will become $20, a gift of $100 becomes $200. Every dollar is matched and will go directly to help meet student needs in our communities of Kokomo, Logansport, Peru, Rochester and Tipton.
Rapid response
To participate and receive the match, all you have to do is:
1. Visit impact.ivytech.edu/COVID.Relief.Fund
2. Select the Kokomo/Logansport/Peru Campus
3. Donate. Remember, every dollar makes a difference.
Impact of your gift
The COVID-19 Relief Fund will be entirely supported by charitable donations like yours. Gifts at any level help meet our time-sensitive needs, such as: food insecurity, funds for tuition and textbooks, access to technology, creating solutions for classroom collaboration, and unforeseen financial challenges
Please join me in giving to the COVID-19 Relief Fund. Higher education will continue to be the best path forward to enable our students to gain better employment – and strengthen our families and our communities – in the future. Thank you again for your continued support of our students. Together we make a stronger Indiana!
Dean McCurdy, Ivy Tech Kokomo chancellor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.