If all you see is Jim Buck’s aim to end U.S. Senate primaries, you missed the boat. His proposed Senate Bill 75 is about protecting Indiana’s future.
Its aim in "keeping the rich’s money out of Indiana" is to ensure we maintain Senate officials who actually care about the people; not about rich wannabe politicians who can effectively buy their seat via a huge wealth of advertising then be bought by every special interest group that comes along.
Big government in Indiana would mean way higher taxes, way higher state debt, and way less caring about anything but filling rich pockets deeper.
Shame on chicken senators afraid of losing their seats by appointment (a historically "proven to be successful" method of accountability) and all who speak evil of things they don’t yet understand. Jim Buck has your back.
JC Lock, Kokomo
