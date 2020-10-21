I have a very simple question. Mike Karickhoff is our state representative, paid by the Hoosier taxpayer, so why is his Twitter account locked? His constituents have a right to see his tweets.
From his Twitter bio:
@MikeKarickhoff
State Representative Indiana House District 30 Kokomo/Eastern Howard and Western Grant County
THESE TWEETS ARE PROTECTED
Only approved followers can see @MikeKarickhoff’s Tweets
What’s he afraid of? Unlock your tweets, Representative!
Nell O’Donnell, Kokomo
