I have a very simple question. Mike Karickhoff is our state representative, paid by the Hoosier taxpayer, so why is his Twitter account locked? His constituents have a right to see his tweets.

From his Twitter bio:

@MikeKarickhoff

State Representative Indiana House District 30 Kokomo/Eastern Howard and Western Grant County

THESE TWEETS ARE PROTECTED

Only approved followers can see @MikeKarickhoff’s Tweets

What’s he afraid of? Unlock your tweets, Representative!

Nell O’Donnell, Kokomo

