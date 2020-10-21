It is my honor to endorse Mike Karickhoff for reelection for the office of State Representative House District 30.

Starting his public service career as a Kokomo city councilman and moving on to serve as a state representative, Mike has numerous years of experience in local and state government.

Mike shares my views on faith, family and freedoms. He is a fiscally responsible conservative who has the best interest of the people at heart. 

I have known Mike for over 25 years. I first met Mike while playing in local basketball leagues around our community. I then had the privilege of working under Mike’s leadership as a Kokomo Parks Department employee years ago.

More recently, Mike was a great mentor to me during my campaign run for Kokomo City Councilman, District 3. He continues to be very helpful in mentoring me as I serve our community in that role.

I would ask fellow Hoosiers to join me in casting your vote for Mike Karickhoff on Nov. 3.

Ray Collins, Kokomo

