Keep farmers in your prayers
Taking risk to obtain reward, this is the motivating factor of the American freedom we celebrate each year and each day. This was God’s pattern for the nation of Israel from its beginning. God provided a land of milk and honey if they would conquer it. God had judged those nations based on their sin and idolatry, but Israel had to fight the battles and win the wars to be free. They would be free to take the risk of planting crops, raising animals and realizing the blessings of their investment of money, time and hard work.
When they followed God’s word and ways they were blessed and prospered unlike any nation before them and in the reign of Solomon, they became the envy of their world. When they rejected God’s ways and word they failed and were carried into captivity to learn the lessons they had forgotten.
This is the American story to a large degree. Those who braved the journey, took the risk and made the investment of time and treasure could be, and many were, greatly rewarded. Also many failed over the years. Some people failed many times and yet ultimately did realize a reward for their risk, hard work and dedication. There are no promises, only opportunities, and if we work hard, take risk and do things the right way, God will bless us and our nation well.
As I watch and listen to our farm families this season, I think about their risk and the potential reward for their hard work, prayers and tough decisions. This has been a season unlike any that can be remembered because of its unusual weather and challenges.
Also this spring there was a series on TV called “The American Farm,” which tracked five farm families across our nation, from New York to Alaska last year. The program documented the risk and potential reward they faced. This was very informative and insightful to this city boy who only watched farms from a distance and at the county fair.
I don’t know what the outcome for our farm families will be this year, but remember they have taken great risk in the hope of a reward. Keep them in your prayers.
Carl Roudebush, Windfall
