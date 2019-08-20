Volunteer committee of Kokomo citizens from both private and public sector who, on periodic basis, meet to discuss environmental direction of Kokomo. To apply to be on committee, applicants will send letter of interest with qualifications and environmental ideas for Kokomo.
Water
Wastewater treatment plant: Work with experts to explore ways to cut costs with projects/upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant.
Work with Wildcat Guardians and other interested groups/persons to clean Wildcat and continually raise public awareness for Kokomo to keep its waterways clean.
Air
Continue trend of increasing bike/pedestrian trails with aim of making Kokomo as bike/pedestrian friendly as possible.
Continue public transit system.
Land
Explore industrial hemp opportunities and create committee to work with local experts in hemp field. Recruit businesses from other states.
Work with media on city-wide initiative to encourage individuals, groups and businesses to engage in food scrap composting and more personal/community gardens.
Explore more frugal ways for city to beautify areas. Discontinue flower baskets/watering crews to bare minimum. Use flower baskets only on busier intersections and in certain downtown areas.
Continue practice of removing vacant structures on blighted land, but discontinue the urban infill programs.
Work with public to form bike/pedestrian trail loop around Kokomo with long-term goals of having trail systems going out to Russiaville, Burlington, Galveston and Greentown. The trail system to Greentown could have a pedestrian bridge going over the intersection of Indiana 931 and Markland for safe crossing.
Work with Parks Department and Board of Park Commissioners to continue to make our parks systems robust and beautiful with plenty of recreational opportunities for the community. New ideas for the parks department include a stocked fishing pond (possibly at Jackson Morrow), new dog parks at both Highland and Jackson Morrow, etc.
City departments and facilities continue to maintain green practices, such as not wasting electricity or paper and recycling and reusing/re-purposing materials when possible.
Work with both colleges and local youth schools for community volunteer opportunities that involve environmental stewardship and education.
Utilize online surveys/questionnaire to get ideas and feedback from the public regarding Kokomo’s environmental path. Maintaining transparency and working together with its citizens should be the aim of our local government.
Michael Virgin, Kokomo
