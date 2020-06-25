My friend, my brother in Christ Jesus, my brother in recovery and fellow former educator just slipped away out of my life in April. Due to this COVID-19 crisis, there was no funeral, no celebration of his life, no nothing. And nothing I could even do about it but hold my head in my hands and cry.
Letting him go with "nothing" is unacceptable for me! Right here, right now, I would like to tell the Kokomo community that he was not nothing; he was very much something to many of us here in Howard County!
I celebrate the life of David G. Kistler for the numerous recovery group meetings he facilitated at South Creek Church of God. He courageously supported and guided me and many others through the 12 Steps of Recovery. He gently but very intentionally directed us toward significant behavior modification techniques that enabled us to recover from using drugs, alcohol abuse, living with PTSD, anxiety, depression, and many other struggles, hang-ups and habits.
Dave fearlessly prayed with us, held our hands and gave us hope through the Holy Word of God. He bravely shared his own life struggles and how he overcame some of his darkest moments by trusting God and having faith.
David handed out infinite amounts of reward tokens, congratulating us on our commitment and hard work. He celebrated with us the smallest victories to the very largest ones. He organized our annual Festival of Hope by designing specific T-shirts to commemorate our achievements! He practically sang our praises to God on our behalf. Now he is talking to Jesus about it all, I can be sure!
Oh yes, and I need to mention if we faltered or became weak in any way, Dave's Christ-like demeanor and grace would rapidly lift us back up into the light and love of our higher power, Almighty God! David Kistler gave us hope and strength to pick ourselves up and keep going on. He never gave up on anyone!
Dave usually welcomed new people with his legs crossed in his chair and his heart wide open. That is what I walked into and it kept me coming back. He was basically humble and quiet, but his laugh filled the room from wall to wall, ceiling to floor, "Ha Ha," just two big belly ones that resonated throughout the entire church building! I will hear that laugh as long as I live now. I will miss that laugh.
Dave completely followed the teachings of Jesus and prayed. That was his strongest guidance and that is exactly what I do to continue my success in recovery as well.
David, you have served Jesus well. Many lives have been transformed because you led us to a stronger, more intentional walk with him. When hope was lost and I was in the my darkest, rock-bottom moment, you reached out to me.
Thank you, Dave, your life mattered to me! Our recoveries mattered to each other. You will forever be in my heart and my recovery story. South Creek Faith Based Recovery Group will miss you so much! We will see you again, Dave, as we hear your big signature "Ha Ha" laugh in heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ. Well done, faithful servant of God! Rest in eternal serenity, David Kistler.
Kristi Uitts, Russiaville
