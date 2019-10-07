I have lived in Highland Springs almost a year. Had we known all the problems we have been running into with our homeowners' association (HOA), we would not have bought a home here.
I understand there is a need for HOAs. But my problem here is they do not enforce their rules for everyone. This is so wrong to let a handful of people dictate.
So this being said, my advice for people looking to buy a home where there is a HOA, ask around and read the rules before buying.
Joyce Hock, Kokomo
