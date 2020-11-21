Kokomo needs fireworks rules
This past spring and summer, many neighborhoods in Kokomo were tormented by nightly volleys of powerful fireworks. It started before Memorial Day and lasted till after Labor Day, and even continues into the first week of November.
The fireworks used more resemble artillery shells than firecrackers. The booms that follow the flash shatters the peaceful evenings of spring and summer. For those of us who rise early for work, it is common to be jolted out of sleep due to an exploding “Salute” or “Mortar” shell.
Unfortunately, in Kokomo, fireworks can legally be detonated 365 days of the year between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. On holidays (Memorial Day, July 4th, and New Year’s Eve) the hours are extended until midnight.
It doesn’t have to be this way. The State of Indiana allows local authorities to further limit permissible use of fireworks.
· Indianapolis limits the use of fireworks to June 28 through July 9 from 5 p.m, to two hours after sunset. On July 4 one can begin at 10 a.m. and go till midnight.
· Columbus, Lafayette, South Bend, Carmel, and Evansville limits the use of fireworks to June 29 through July 9, from 5 p.m. to two hours after sunset. On July 4 and Dec. 31, the hours are extended to 10 a.m. until midnight.
· Fort Wayne, Clarksville, Jeffersonville, and Sellersburg add Memorial Day and Labor Day to their fireworks ordinances.
Now is the time for the Kokomo Common Council to correct this issue. Council members should adopt and enforce the fireworks ordinance used by cities mentioned above, at its earliest convenience, and give back the natural right for one to enjoy the beauty of spring and summer evenings without the shock of fireworks shattering the peacefulness of the season. Doing so will instantly enhance the quality of life for all citizens of Kokomo. Thank you.
John J. Roberts, Kokomo
